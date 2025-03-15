Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,789 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

