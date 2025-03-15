Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,042 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after buying an additional 139,733 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

