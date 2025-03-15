Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,110 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,231,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VDC stock opened at $213.16 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $194.38 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.