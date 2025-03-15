Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,967 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

