Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.94% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. FWG Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,822,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,485,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 147,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LGOV stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.