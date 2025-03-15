Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 28,202 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period.

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

