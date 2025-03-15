Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 52,148 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $358,139,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,936,000 after purchasing an additional 732,035 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,335,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 480,012 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 1,285,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

