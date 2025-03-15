Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,856 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.10% of Aurora Innovation worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 271,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AUR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of AUR opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.82.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

