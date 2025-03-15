Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.59. Auna shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 33,469 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Auna alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Auna

Auna Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auna stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.