Atrium Research Upgrades Rio2 (CVE:RIO) to “Strong-Buy”

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atrium Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of RIO stock opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

