ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ZBAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares had a negative return on equity of 113.25% and a negative net margin of 515.00%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares Stock Up 4.7 %
ZBAI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.
