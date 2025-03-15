ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ZBAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares had a negative return on equity of 113.25% and a negative net margin of 515.00%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares Stock Up 4.7 %

ZBAI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

About ATIF Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

