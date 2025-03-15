Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 295,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 96,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.