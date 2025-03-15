Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys Company Profile
