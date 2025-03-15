Atala Financial Inc Takes Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETHA. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $383,000.

NASDAQ ETHA opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

