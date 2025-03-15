Atala Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 146,621 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 40.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,191 shares of company stock valued at $34,005,375 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $33.10 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

