Atala Financial Inc Invests $129,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 78,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 391,951.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,215,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,050 shares of company stock worth $77,839,329. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

