Atala Financial Inc Buys Shares of 246 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $415.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.25. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $548.88.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

