Atala Financial Inc Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 6.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 693.60, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

