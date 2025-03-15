Atala Financial Inc Buys New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $278.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

