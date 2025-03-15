Atala Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 325 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,146,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 873,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,278,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

IYW stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

