Atala Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 135 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $563.01 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

