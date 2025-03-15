Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 9th Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Assurant comprises approximately 2.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Assurant were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after buying an additional 891,292 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11,480.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 464,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after buying an additional 460,937 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $48,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,630,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 281,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $211.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.01.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

