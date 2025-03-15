Associated Banc Corp Sells 933 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $171.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

