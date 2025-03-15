Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.53 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.54 and a 200-day moving average of $307.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.65.

In other news, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $616,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,204. This trade represents a 34.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

