Associated Banc Corp Purchases 556 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $43.64 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.