Associated Banc Corp Acquires 9,339 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $185,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day moving average is $198.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

