Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (BATS:DWCR) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (BATS:DWCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2964 per share on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF Price Performance

BATS DWCR traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289. Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.93.

About Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF

The Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF (DWCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international stocks selected based on country and individual stock momentum. DWCR was launched on Dec 28, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

