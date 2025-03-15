Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (BATS:DWCR) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (BATS:DWCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2964 per share on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF Price Performance
BATS DWCR traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289. Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.93.
About Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.