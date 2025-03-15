Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.35. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 279,271 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 256.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after acquiring an additional 829,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 173,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 713,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

