Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,344 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,747. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMR opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.58.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

