Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 15,937 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

