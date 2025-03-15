Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 320.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231,232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $178,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $83.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.