Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,103,000 after buying an additional 678,549 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 406,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,523,000. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 69,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total value of $11,239,947.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,052.91. The trade was a 69.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,268 shares of company stock valued at $37,431,786. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.82. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.23 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.