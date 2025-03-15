Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 484.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 507,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 650,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 127,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 885,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 38,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

