Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,958 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,389,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About Arcos Dorados

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.