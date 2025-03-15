ArchLoot Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One ArchLoot token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. ArchLoot has a total market capitalization of $20.44 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,748.57 or 0.99882917 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,404.06 or 0.99472036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArchLoot Profile

ArchLoot’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com.

ArchLoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 646,909,082.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.12852036 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,142,135.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchLoot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArchLoot using one of the exchanges listed above.

