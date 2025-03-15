Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Sells $954,204.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.8 %

APTV stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

