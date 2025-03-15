Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Up 107.7% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Aperam Stock Up 2.6 %
APEMY stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.64. Aperam has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aperam Increases Dividend
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.