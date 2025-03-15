Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Up 107.7% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aperam Stock Up 2.6 %

APEMY stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.64. Aperam has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Increases Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5224 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

