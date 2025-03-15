ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,672,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $322.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

