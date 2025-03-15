Anil Arora Buys 8,661 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Anil Arora bought 8,661 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,171.20. The trade was a 7.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anil Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Anil Arora acquired 39 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $214.50.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $5.86 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $244.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

