Analyzing Magnera (MAGN) & Its Peers

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Magnera alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magnera and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 133 1001 501 116 2.34

Valuation & Earnings

Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Magnera’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Magnera and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$60.00 million -1.05 Magnera Competitors $7.55 billion $119.73 million 31.38

Magnera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.15% 8.14% 3.89%

Summary

Magnera competitors beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.