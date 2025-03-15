Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $29.50

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $48.39.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

