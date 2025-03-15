Amundi Sells 2,647 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

