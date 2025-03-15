Amundi Sells 230,852 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,852 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of PBF Energy worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in PBF Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,249,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,049,959.60. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,062,500 shares of company stock worth $28,442,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

