Amundi Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,005,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,916,000 after buying an additional 177,282 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 71.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 157,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 65,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,499,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.40 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.50.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.