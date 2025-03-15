Amundi Purchases 30,000 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Amundi boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.