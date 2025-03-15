Amundi Lowers Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.24% of Ternium worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

