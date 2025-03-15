Amundi Has $13.08 Million Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Amundi lessened its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,037 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.19% of HashiCorp worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,841,000 after purchasing an additional 282,965 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCP. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $1,626,339.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,945,767.16. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $609,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,042.04. The trade was a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

