Amundi Has $11.85 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.17% of Celsius worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Celsius by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after buying an additional 165,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Celsius by 10,320.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after buying an additional 1,914,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

