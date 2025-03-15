Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $876,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $219,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,669.44. The trade was a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.04.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $313.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

