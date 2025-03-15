American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.800–0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.87 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

